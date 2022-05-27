“I will offer transformational representation, if elected” – APGA Senatorial Aspirant

Mr Uzuegbuna Okagbue, former Deputy Chief of Staff to ex-governor Willie Obiano of Anambra and aspirant for Anambra Central senatorial zone, has urged delegates of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to vote wisely.

Okagbue, seeking the party’s ticket for Saturday, May 28 primary election, urged the delegates to evaluate all the aspirants and vote based on their conviction of the best representative they desire.

He said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday that the Senate is not a retirement home but a home for the active and creative youths to make an impact in the legislation of the country.

He urged the delegates to cast their votes for him to clinch APGA’s ticket for the seat and be rest assured that they have voted for somebody new and desirable in the zone because there would be visible narrative in the lives of the constituents.

“I am not a magician but I will show the people of Anambra central what quality representation is all about and the zone will make very impactful presence in the senate,” he assured.

Okagbue said that APGA delegates have the opportunity on May 28 without sentiment to take the destiny of APGA and the zone in their hands and place it where they desired it to be.

He said that APGA needs to be at the 10th Senate as the voice of the Igbo race and make presentations to reclaim the past glory of the zone and ensure that Igbos feel safe anywhere they choose to be in Nigeria.

“This can only be achieved through a pragmatic, focused, visionary and calculative representative who can follow the tune of events in the house and make far reaching legislations,” he said.

He said that APGA delegates need to change the old narrative representation or maintain the status quo, it is for the delegate to choose a dynamic and progressive aspirant and be sure of quality representation.

“We need a vocal representative that will partner the state government to provide good governance for the people of Anambra,” he said.

NAN reports that a sitting House of Representative Member, Chief Ferdinand Nwankwo, and former National Chairman of the party and one-time senator who represented the zone, Chief Victor Umeh, and the incumbent representative of the senatorial seat, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, are contesting the seat with Okagbue. (NAN)

