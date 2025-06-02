I will not move out of husband’s house, divorced woman tells court

A mother of six, Latinate Sanusi on Monday told a Shari’a court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna that she can’t leave her former husband’s house after three pronouncement of divorce.

By Aisha Gambo



A mother of six, Latinate Sanusi on Monday told a Shari’a court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna that she can’t leave her former husband’s house after three pronouncement of divorce.

Sanusi stated this in response to Abdulrazak Yunusa’ s prayer to confirm the three pronouncement of divorce he made to her and compel her to leave his house.

“My children are all girls and I intend to stay so that I can take care of them; after all he doesn’t provide most of their need”,she said.

On his part, the complainant told the court that he takes care of his family adding that he divorced her because she wasn’t submissive.

The Judge,Malam Kabir Muhammad after listening to both parties confirmed the three pronouncement of divorce between the couple.

He explained that there was no marriage between the couple until the woman remarries .

“What is before me is a suit on confirmation of divorce; the issue of children custody can be filed as a fresh case”,he said.(NAN)