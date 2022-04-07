I will make Nigeria a great nation– Ohuabunwa

By Moses Kolo

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Mr Sam Ohuabunwa, has promised to make Nigeria a great nation that can compete favourably with other developed countries of the world.

Ohuabunwa said this on Thursday at the PDP secretariat in Kaduna, where he declared his interest to feature in the 2023 presidential election.

He said that in spite of abundant human and natural resources, Nigeria has remained a developing nation.

“Nigerians are the best brains, even in most developed countries and are outstanding in their respective fields of endeavour including science and technology, engineering, medicine, agriculture, among others.

“It is possible to harness our rich natural potentials by creating the needed environment for our professionals to thrive thereby, placing Nigeria as a first world nation,” he said.

The state PDP Chairman, Mr Felix Hyet, described Ohuabunwa as the kind of personality Nigeria needed, saying he was a man with the heart and patriotism required to lead Nigeria to greatness.

He, however, advised Nigerians to look beyond ethnic and religious affiliations and vote for candidates with genuine interest in improving the lot of the masses.

Hyet urged Nigerians to strive hard and ensure that they acquire their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them to vote for creditable leaders that were capable of taking the nation to greater heights. (NAN)

