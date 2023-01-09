I will focus on rural areas as governor–Uba Sani

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Kaduna state All Progessives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Senator Uba Sani, has promised to focus his infrastructural development on rural areas when voted into office.

The APC candidate made this promise at Kafanchan on Monday, during a Town Hall meeting for southern Kaduna Senatorial zone, where he interacted with stakeholders.

Senator Uba Sani said that the present administration has improved the infrastructures of the three cities of the state and their surrounding local governments, in its Urban Renewal Programme.

The legislator reiterated that the Urban Renewal Programme has built new link roads, improved existing ones, built bridges and beautified Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan towns and the projects are ongoing.

Senator `Uba Sani promised to complete all ongoing Urban Renewal Projects and focus more on the rural areas, adding that ” I will build roads, schools and modern facilities as Governor of Kaduna state. “

The APC candidate also said that his administration will embark on youth empowerment with focus on skills acquisition programmes.

He added that government will support youths and women after the empowerment programmes.

According to the candidate, his government can not employ all the teeming youths in Kaduna state but his administration will aim at making them self sufficient and employees of labour.

The gubernatorial candidate also said leaders and elites at all levels should give brilliant and indigent students scholarship, adding that education should not be left to government alone.

Senator Uba Sani disclosed that he built a computer complex at the College of Education Gidan Waya, Kaduna State University (KASU), Federal College of Education, Zaria, even before he went to the National Assembly.

The governorship candidate also advised that political office holders should not politicise insecurity, adding that “anyone that tells you that he will address insecurity is not telling you the truth”.

“As a lawmaker, I have sponsored a constitution amendment bill, advocating for state police. The issue is now with state assemblies and it is taking time.

“So, I sponsored a bill, advocating that vigilantes should be allowed to work with security agents. The bill has been passed in the Senate and it is now with the House of Representatives “, he added.

The gubernatorial candidate reminded the audience that the PDP candidate was in the House of Representatives for eight years but he did not sponsor a single bill.

“Likewise the candidate of the NNPP was in the senate for four years but he has no single bill to his credit. The Labour Party candidate was also in the House of Representatives but he has no bill to his name”, he added.

Senator Uba Sani asked the stakeholders to interrogate all candidates about what they had done when they held office in the past, before entrusting them with their votes in the coming election.