I will fight indiscriminate divorce, Katsina only female candidate vows at campaign  flag off

The only female candidate seeking elective position in Katsina State, Hajiya Hauwa Lawal Jibrin flagged off her campaign yesterday with a vow to check female molestation including indiscriminate divorce.

Hauwa, the only female among the over 400 contestants to various positions in the 2023 general elections, flagged off her campaign in Katsina declaring a five-point agenda to turn around the plight of members of her constituency.

Hauwa is seeking to represent Katsina Local Government on the platform of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in the state House of Assembly.

She flagged off her campaign, Sunday, at the President Yar’adua Wing of Fadama Hotel in Katsina.

Presenting her five-point agenda geared towards women emancipation and youth empowerment, Hauwa decried the enslavement of women by bandits and the indiscriminate divorce men subject their wives to, promising to bring it to a halt if elected into the state assembly.

Hajiya Hawa, who further noted that women are left behind in Katsina State, said the time is ripe for women to take their place in the state assembly to address their plight, since men have failed to do so on countless occasion.

“Men here are fond of divorcing their wives, leaving them with the responsibility of feeding and educating their children without any support as prescribed by Islam.

“This kind of behavior causes many women to engage in unholy acts to fend for the children.

“I am assuring you that if elected I will seek the cooperation of religious scholars and other relevant stakeholders to compel such men to take care of their children as prescribed by Islam.

“And if they fail I will ensure they are prosecuted,” Hawa said.