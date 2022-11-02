I will establish a citizen performance charter – PDP Enugu guber candidate

By Alex Enebeli

Mr Peter Mbah, the Enugu State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says his administration will establish a Citizen Performance Charter where residents will monitor his performance.

Mbah made the pledge at Enugu Business Community Town Hall Meeting with Governorship Candidates” on Tuesday in Enugu.

The town hall meeting was organized by the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA).

“This way, the citizens can keep track of my promises and their resultant delivery”.

The PDP candidate assured Enugu people that his government would be based on accountability and transparency if elected.

He said his administration would run a people-focused government built on accountability and total transparency to the citizens.

Mbah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Ltd, said that he would enthrone a genuine bridge of trust between the government and the citizens, and also brought a fresh, exciting engagement to the polity of Enugu State.

The PDP flag bearer reassured Enugu residents of his readiness to deliver and drive Enugu economy from a public to private sector driven economy by doing things differently from public service to civil service and to the private sector.

He, however, advised Enugu business community not to chose leaders who did not understand the language of business.

According to him, people who do not know what business principles entail should talk about business before the assembly of business men and women.

He stressed that his background in both the public and private sectors had prepared him for the task ahead.

“Don’t let anyone who doesn’t know anything about business to come here and tell you about business.

“I am the CEO of a thriving business and I must tell you that I am a member of this association”, he said. (NAN)

