I will ensure reopening of Enugu petroleum products depot – PDP guber candidate

By Alex Enebeli

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Mr Peter Mbah, promised on Friday that he would ensure the reopening of the Enugu petroleum products depot closed 15 years ago if elected.

He made the promise at a meeting in Enugu where members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) endorsed him.

He promised to do everything within his powers to create an atmosphere conducive for the businesses of the IPMAN members to thrive.

Mbah also expressed his desire to build a flyover at Ekeobinagu to ease the gridlock at the Ekeobinagu Roundabout.

Earlier, IPMAN chairman in Enugu State, Mr Chinedu Anyaso described Mbah as the best among candidates contesting the election.

He urged IPMAN members and their families to turn out en-masse to vote for Mbah, Chief Executive of Pinnacle Oil whom he described as one of their own.

According to him, Mbah has shown through his achievements in the petroleum sector and other endeavours that he is the one needed at this time to take Enugu State to the next level.

Speaking in the same vein, Chief Sam Nwankwo, a national officer of the association assured the PDP flag bearer of bulk votes from IPMAN members. (NAN)