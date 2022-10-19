I will end energy theft, metre tampering – Jos electricity MD

By Polycarp Auta

Engr. Abdu Mohammed, the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED), has promised to end energy theft, metre tampering, bypassing and vandalism of its facilities.

Mohammed, who assumed duty on Tuesday, made the promise at a news conference, on Wednesday in Jos.

He maintained that such unwholesome practices were responsible for the erratic power supply within the four states under the company’s purview.

The MD decried that the regular energy theft and destruction of electricity facilities were affecting power supply across the country, and destroying Nigeria’s economy.

“Some of the key challenges I will want to tackle is the issue of energy theft, vandalism of our facilities, metre tampering and bypassing by some customers.

“These criminal activities are so rampant that they are draining most Distribution Companies like JED, thereby draining the economy as well.

“If we don’t improve on our electricity supply, we should forget about the economy because everything depends on how effective and valuable our power supply is.

“So, we must tackle such nefarious activities with all urgency and honesty because they are working against the interest of this company and our customers,” he said.

The MD promised to reposition the company towards effective service delivery, adding that he would also fight corruption inherent in the system.

He also promised to improve on the quantity and quality of power supply to Nigerians, particularly its customers by 80 per cent.

Mohammed pledged to ensure massive installation of metres and improve the existing relationships between its workers and customers towards effective power supply.

“We will improve the quality of power supply, in terms of voltage, current and frequency to our customers; they will be migrated to better bans

“Our target is to move 80 per cent of our customers to better bans. This is to enable them have better electricity by increasing the number of hours of supply.

“We shall ensure fairness in billing and improved metering, by making available metres for our customers.

“The relationship between our staff and customers has been abysmal, and so, we will improve on that for better service delivery.”

The MD also promised to tackle indiscipline among personnel, insisting that any member of staff found wanting would be investigated and appropriate sanctions would be applied accordingly.

He also called on members of staff to brace up to current realities, adding that with their support and cooperation, the new management would reposition the company for optimal performance in line with international best standards.

Mohammed promised to run an open door policy, adding that meaningful criticism and suggestions that would promote better service delivery would not be swept under the carpet.

The MD called on the media, and indeed the general public, to support the new management towards effective and qualitative service delivery.(NAN)

