I will do my best to execute Tinubu’s mandates – Minister

By Okon Okon

Mr Zaphaniah Jisalo, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, has reiterated his commitment to execute the ministry’s services to fulfill the responsibilities given to him by President Bola Tinubu.

Jisalo made the pledge when he paid a familiarisation visit to the staff and management of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was the first familiarisation tour by the minister to the agencies under his ministry.

Commending the good working relationship in the commission, the minister explained that his visit was part of President Tinubu’s mandate to him for feedback as agencies under the ministry.

“I am here on behalf of Mr President Bola Tinubu, he has mandated me, given me the power, appointed me to be the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Let me first of all appreciate him because this is first of its kind someone from the FCT to be appointed in the affairs of this country at the level of Federal Executive Council.

“It is an honour given to me and I assure Nigerians that I will do my best to give all of us the best so that the generation unborn will learn from the foundation, ” Jisalo said.

Speaking on expectations on him, the minister explained that his job was a simple one, having served as a paliamentarian in the National Assembly before his appointment as a minister, adding that the job was not a new thing to him.

He, therefore, solicited cooperation from the staff and management to work as a team, to enable him to work towards attaining the eight points agenda of President Tinubu.

“Let me say here that Mr president has eight points agenda to include food security, ending poverty, economic growth and job creation, access to capital, improving security, improving the playing field on which people and particularly companies operate, rule of law and fighting corruption.

“And we must key in to this agenda, it is a team work and I need your cooperation to execute the mandates, ” he said.

Earlier, the Director-General NLRC, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, said the visit was a significant step towards fostering a healthier working relationship between the commission and the supervising ministry.

Gbajabiamila, however listed some of the challenges faced by the commission before the minister namely a befitting office facility owned by the commission.

According to him, the commission currently operates from rented buildings, which is a significant financial burden on them.

Other challenges he mentioned were acquiring Central Monitoring System (CMS) which he said was another crucial requirement that would significantly improve the revenue generation for the government.

“Furthermore, poor staff salaries and pending conditions of service are continuously a struggle for the commission.

“These issues are paramount to the welfare of our staff and are linked to the acquisition of the CMS.

“Sir, we kindly request that you use your good offices to help us overcome these challenges, and we are hopeful that this will become a reality in your tenure. “

Also, Mrs Ibiene Roberts, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said it played a pivotal role in ensuring the harmonious coordination of government policies/projects, particularly those that required cooperation between different tiers of government and various parastatals.

According to her, the minister’s visit to the commission served a dual purpose – to familiarise with the commission and to foster greater understanding and cooperation with the ministry. (NAN)

