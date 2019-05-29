I will deliver on my campaign promises to the people- Inuwa Yahaya

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, newly sworn-in governor of Gombe State, has pledged to deliver on his campaign promises to the people of the state.

Yahaya who gave this assurance during his inaugural speech in Gombe on Wednesday, said the state had been plunged into debt by Ibrahim Dankwambo’s administration.

He said that in spite of the huge interest-bearing debts estimated at over N110 billion, his administration was determined to pull the state out of its current state of hopelessness.

He urged the people to look beyond the pain and hardship they had endured, adding, “ together,we shall move our state to the next level.”

According to him, majority of the people are living in abject poverty, devoid of basic necessities of life in spite that the state is endowed in all spheres of human endeavour.

“ We are not unmindful of our promises to the good people of Gombe State. However, all of us must realise that our journey forward in the face of these daunting challenges, will not be an easy one.

“ This administration is determined to confront head-on, all the challenges bedevilling our state by taking advantage of all available opportunities to achieve the goals outlined in my manifesto.

“ I am assuring everyone that contributed in one way or the other to our success, that our efforts will never be in vain,” he said.

Yahaya was on March 10, declared winner of the governorship election,having scored 364,179 votes to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Usman Nafada, who polled 222,868 votes.(NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

