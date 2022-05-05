I will deliver accurate, accountable representation if elected – PDP aspirant

Dr Uzoamaka Oduh, an aspirant for Udi/Eziagu Federal Constituency seat on the platform of the People Democratic party (PDP) in Enugu State, says her constituents will have accurate and accountable representation if elected.

Oduh told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday that her confidence stemmed from the fact that she once managed the Enugu State Community Resource Centre.

She said that under her watch, hundreds of disadvantaged students received scholarships and financial assistance.

“I reactivated and re-engaged the community resource centre as a rallying point for educational access and career training,’’ she said.

Oduh was at a time Senior Special Adviser to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and before then a Senior Special Adviser on International Resources and Special Projects to former governor of Enugu State, Mr Sullivan Chime,

She said she was passionate about the legislative agenda that would put the people of Udi-Ezeagu constituency ahead of others.

She explained that her campaign motto: “UdiEzeagu First’’, is an intentional slogan that seeks to build, inform, develop Udi-Ezeagu and place it ahead of other constituencies in Enugu State.

“With the “UdiEzeagu First,’’ our communities will take their rightful position as the best economic, intellectual, and most informed constituents in Nigeria,’’ she stressed.

She outlined essential areas where she would hit the ground running if elected.

According to her, the essential areas include working with existing industries and attracting new ones in collaboration with the state executive branch of government and to modernise 9th Mile Corner.

“Our `UdiEzeagu First’ team will collaborate with the state and our two local governments to transform 9th Mile Corner into a hub and a Free Trade Zone, where it won’t be necessary to pay Customs duty.

“The 9th Mile Free Trade Zone status will bring about a great network of road linkages, a project on which I will work with my colleagues to get federal and state funding to accomplish.

“In collaboration with other stakeholders, we will sponsor bills that will make it easier to attract foreign direct investments and encourage technology transfer to Nigerians to generate employment for our people.

“This proactive economic empowerment will also help to increase internally-generated revenue.

“It will also raise investors social responsibility bar and turn 9th Mile corner into a much-desired satellite city with its road network linking to all parts of Nigeria.

“All of these will be the impetus for the long-awaited 9th Mile University,’’ she said.

Oduh is a clinician, education rights advocate, and specialist in the prevention and handling of drug abuse-induced diseases.

She holds a Doctorate degree in Pharmacy Law and Patient Advocacy. (NAN)

