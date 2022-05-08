“I will continue to push for legislation on gender parity” – Sen Nnamani

Legislation

Abuja, April 8, 2022 (NAN) Former Governor of Enugu State, Sen. Chimaraoke Nnamani, has reiterated his resolve to continue to push for legislation on gender parity and all forms of discrimination against women.

Nnamani stated this at the 47th anniversary reunion of the 1975 set of Anglican Girls Grammar School (AGGS), Awkunanaw, Enugu, which held in Abuja o Sunday.

“I’m a passionate and unrepentant advocate for the education of the Girl-Child, I will do anything legitimate for the emancipation and empowerment of the female folk,” he said.

He expressed his conviction that an educated woman was not only liberated, but an asset to the nation, and would facilitate the society’s desire for the socio-economic and political development of the country.

Nnamani commended the association for the initiative to rebuild their Alma mater.

“The motive is also complementing my efforts to bring more development to the door steps of my constituents in Enugu East.

“This is a noble idea that is worthy of emulation. This will help to halt the decay and dilapidation of infrastructure in our public institutions,” he said.

Nnamani, who decried the continued impasse between the Federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), called for a speedy resolution to the issues in the interest of all.

In a welcome address, the class president, Dame Ihuoma Onyearugha, said the association was prepared to rebuild their alma mater to give the younger generation a decent school environment for learning.

“We are proud of AGGS we left in 1975, but that cannot be said of the current state of the school.

“We want our school to have first class infrastructure and quality Girl-Child education, this was the vision of the Anglican women who built the school in the sixties,” Onyearugha said.

In his remarks, the chairman of the event, Retired AVM Osita Obierika, bemoaned the decay of infrastructure in the education sector.

Obierika urged governments at all levels to give priority to issues affecting education attention because according to him, there can be no meaningful development of any nation without a functional education sector. (NAN)

