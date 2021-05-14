I will continue to embark on people-oriented investment, says AbdulRazaq

May 14, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara says his administration will continue to embark people-oriented investments that will be of benefit and reward to the people of the state.

AbdulRazaq made the remarks the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, visited the Government House the Annual Bareke, Friday in Ilorin.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that Bareke a royal practice, where the traditional institution reciprocates an earlier sallah homage head of the government institution.

The governor said his administration would continue to commit more of the state’s resources to developmental projects that would direct impact the lives of the poor and vulnerable persons in the society.

He said in the past two years of his administration, there had been deliberate activities people the centre piece of the government’s decision.

“In 2019, the people of this state made a significant decision in electing us to govern them. Over the past two years, we been deliberate in reciprocating that decision.

“We made the people and the vulnerable, the centre piece of our activities as a government.

“We have been deliberate in that every segment of our population gets fair share of dividends of democracy.

“We have launched a health insurance scheme that currently benefiting more than 31,000 indigents in the state.

“We have established a safety net programme under which at least 10,000 vulnerable senior citizens are benefiting.

“Every local government area has benefited from our developmental interventions in road, water, health, education, among other  projects,” AbdulRazaq said.

The governor commended the Emir and other traditional leaders in the state for support for his administration.

In his response, Alhaji Sulu-Gambari, commended the governor’s steadfastness and consistency in promoting peace and economic growth in the state.

The Emir said the governor’s humility a quality trait that endeared him to the people of the state.

we saw the governor in the palace, yesterday, we were extremely happy because he has again exhibited humility.

someone shows that kind of humility, they will surely get reward from Almighty Allah. We are grateful to your Excellency.

“In Ilorin, we are united and we are strategic to national growth and harmony.

” I pray that this administration succeeds in its numerous and laudable efforts towards human capital development, innovations and infrastructures,” the  said.

The Emir also commended the governor on the efforts of his administration to minimise the spread of Coronavirus in the state. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,