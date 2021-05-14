Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara says his administration will continue to embark on people-oriented investments that will be of benefit and reward to the people of the state.

AbdulRazaq made the remarks when the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, visited the Government House on the Annual Bareke, on Friday in Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bareke is a royal practice, where the traditional institution reciprocates an earlier sallah homage by the head of the government institution.

The governor said his administration would continue to commit more of the state’s resources to developmental projects that would have direct impact on the lives of the poor and vulnerable persons in the society.

He said in the past two years of his administration, there had been deliberate activities to make people the centre piece of the government’s decision.

“In 2019, the people of this state made a significant decision in electing us to govern them. Over the past two years, we have been deliberate in reciprocating that decision.

“We have made the people and the vulnerable, the centre piece of our activities as a government.

“We have been deliberate in ensuring that every segment of our population gets their fair share of dividends of democracy.

“We have launched a health insurance scheme that is currently benefiting more than 31,000 indigents in the state.

“We have established a safety net programme under which at least 10,000 vulnerable senior citizens are benefiting.

“Every local government area has benefited from our developmental interventions in road, water, health, education, among other projects,” AbdulRazaq said.

The governor commended the Emir and other traditional leaders in the state for their support for his administration.

In his response, Alhaji Sulu-Gambari, commended the governor’s steadfastness and consistency in promoting peace and economic growth in the state.

The Emir said the governor’s humility is a quality trait that endeared him to the people of the state.

“When we saw the governor in the palace, yesterday, we were extremely happy because he has again exhibited humility.

“When someone shows that kind of humility, they will surely get reward from Almighty Allah. We are grateful to your Excellency.

“In Ilorin, we are united and we are strategic to national growth and harmony.

” I pray that this administration succeeds in its numerous and laudable efforts towards human capital development, innovations and infrastructures,” the said.

The Emir also commended the governor on the efforts of his administration to minimise the spread of Coronavirus in the state. (NAN)

