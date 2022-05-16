I will consolidate on my track records if re-elected – Niger lawmaker

An incumbent lawmaker at the Niger state House of Assembly, Mr Abdulmalik Madaki (APC-Bosso), on Monday vowed to consolidate on his achievements recorded during his tenure if given the mandate to run for the third time.

He said this while declaring his intention to run for the third term at the All Progressives Congress (APC) party office in Maikukele community of Bosso Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger state.

Madaki gave the assurance to take note of his actions and promised to do more on human development and capital projects if re-elected.

“It is important for me to stand and deliver my speech, I came to the party to seek for another mandate to serve my people, I appeal to the you to forgive my shortcoming,” he said.

He disclosed that part of achievements he made was the distribution of 210 motorcycles before emerging as a lawmaker and 52 cars to some people in his constituents and party faithful after becoming one.

The lawmaker advised people of his constituents to keep their differences aside and choose a right candidate that would serve the people whole heartedly.

Earlier, Alhaji Ahmed Maiganga, APC Chairman in Bosso Local Government, prayed God to give the constituents a representative that have the interest of the people at heart.

Similarly, Alhaji Ibrahim Salihu, member representing Kontagora II and majority Leader of the House of Assembly, commended the lawmaker for always standing for his people, urging him to continue with the good work as well speak the truth always.

He described the lawmaker “as the voice of the people who is competent in all aspects to represents his constituents and the state at large, urging all party executives and delegates to shun hypocrisy and vote wisely.

In their separate remarks, representatives of the widows and leader of the Nupes, Yorubas and Fulanis, affirmed that the lawmaker had always been there for his people, adding that he has assisted them in so many ways irrespective of tribe or religion. (NAN)

