I will consolidate on El-Rufai’s achievements if elected – Sha’aban

By Hussaina Yakubu

Alhaji Sani Sha’aban, has declared his intention to join the Kaduna State Governorship race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Sha’aban, who made the declaration on Tuesday in Kaduna, pledged to consolidate on the achievements recorded by Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai if elected.

He revealed that top on his agenda was to improve the wellbeing of the residents of the state and to evolve strategies to address the security challenges in some parts of the state.

” Especially in Birnin Gwari, Giwa Local Government Areas and Southern Kaduna.”

Sha’aban said he had acquired the required experience, knowledge and wisdom to reposition the state to a greater height.

” I will continue the good work started by the Gov El-Rufai’s administration if I emerge victorious in the 2023 general elections.”

Earlier, a former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Muhammad Ibrahim, said that Sha’aban was the right person for the job.

” We are happy that Sha’aban has answered the calls from the citizens of the state to contest in the 2023 elections to take the state to a greater heights,” he said.

Also, a traditional title holder from Zazzau Emirate, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, explained that with the pedigree of Sha’aban, if elected as governor, Kaduna would be in a capable and safe hand.

On his part, Usman Abubakar, expressed optimism that Sha’aban if elected into office would address the issue of insecurity in Kaduna, provide jobs, improve the education sector and the welfare of the populace.

Similarly, the Director Media and Strategy of Sani Sha’aban Support Group (SSSG), Ibrahim Auwal, disclosed that the group had swung into action in mobilising the citizens of Kaduna State on the policies and programmes of Sha’aban.

He added that the group was working assiduously to canvass support for him to become the next Governor of the State.

The event which had in attendance, thousands of supporters of Sha’aban, members of the APC, took place at the Banquet Hall of the Arewa House Kaduna.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

