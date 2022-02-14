I will build on my predecessor`s achievements – new GOC

By Oladapo Udom

The new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. Umaru Musa said he would continue to build on the peaceful situation left by his predecessor.

Umaru said this during the handing and taking over of the division’s command from the outgone GOC, Maj-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu in Lagos on Monday.

“I am aware that Lagos State is peaceful for now and I am prepared to ensure that this peace is improved upon and continued,” he said.

Umaru, former Director, Manpower and Planning, Army Headquarters, urged personnel to remain steadfast, dedicated and committed in the discharge of their duties.

He said that the army chief`s vision is to have a professional army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of the country.

In his remarks, Fejokwu said that he believed Musa would begin to unload his plans for the division, which would manifest as time goes by.

“Challenging moments will always come in form of insecurity but I know that such moments will be nipped in the bud before it escalates further.

“I have advised him along those lines and as a seasoned infantry officer he will know how to go about it,” he said.

Fejokwu thanked the army chief for the opportunity given him to serve as GOC 81 Division, and also appreciated officers and soldiers for their support during his tenure. (NAN)

