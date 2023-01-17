I will attract direct investment to Delta, YPP guber candidate

By Edeki Igafe

Mr Sunny Ofehe, the Delta Young Progressive Party (YPP) governorship candidate has promised to attract direct investment to the state if given the mandate in the March 11 poll.

He said this on Tuesday when he paid a courtesy visit on the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111 at his palace in Warri South.

Ofehe who described himself as the best candidate for the state governorship position said that his visit was to seek for the King’s royal blessing for the general election.

The Netherland based industrialist insisted that he was the most qualified candidate and well positioned to give the state the much needed economic turnaround.

“I know what to do to bring back the multinational oil companies that have systematically taken their headquarters from Delta to elsewhere and yet they keep drilling oil from the State thereby avoiding corporate taxes.

“As part of my internally generated revenue strategy, we are going to discuss with the Headquarters of the oil companies outside the country on the needs for them to direct their companies to relocate their offices to Delta.

“We will also do our best as a government to ensure that we deal with the issues of security, provide the enabling environment for them to bring back their headquarters.

“By so doing, we can increase our revenue generating capacity and create employment,” he said.

Ofehe said that there need for a leadership that had good relationship with foreign companies adding that he could assure the foreign companies of the protection of their investment.

In his response, the Olu of Warri Kingdom assured Ofehe and his party faithful of the kingdom’s support.

“You will always have our blessings. As you seek the support of men and resources, you will find them,” he said. (NAN)