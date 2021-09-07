I want to be remembered for my legacies – Plateau Rep.

Rep. Alphonsus Komsol (APC-Plateau), says he will want to be remembered for his legacies after he might have left office.Komsol, representing Shendam, Qua’anpan and Mikang Federal Constituency of the state, said this while inaugurating a road construction at Kwap-Kuwa, Shendam Local Government Area of the state.The lawmaker spoke on Monday, while inaugurating the construction of a 15-Kilometers road network linking Gidan Adamu, Kwap-Kuwa, Nbet and other communities of the locality.Komsol said that the project was among the numerous projects he had lobbied for and had been captured in the 2021 budget.According to him, all the projects were aimed at alleviating the hardship his people were passing through.He further explained that his desire was to bequeath a lasting legacies for his constituents, insisting that human capital development is beyond his political ambition.“

The next election is not more than the legacies I want to leave behind; whatever comes out of the forthcoming 2023 elections is the will of God.“I want my legacies to speak for me; I want to be remembered for the developmental strides I have put on ground for my people when I leave office“I will not sacrifice the wellbeing of my people on the altar of my political ambition; I do not want to disappoint my constituents.“If I am not destined to be reelected to the National Assembly, so be it, but let God’s will be done,” he saidKomsol said that the road project, if completed would address the challenge of access road by the inhabitants of the benefiting communities.He added that road would also open up the communities to business opportunities and promote agricultural activities among rural farmers.“

As you all know, our people are basically farmers and access road has been a major challenge, so, by the time this road is completed, rural farmers will be able to move their farm produce to the markets with ease,” he said.According to the lawmaker, the road which is part of his constituency project, is domicile in the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority (LBRBDA).Komsol called on the benefiting communities to cooperate and support the contractor to carry out the project within specified time frame.

He, however, urged the contractor to construct the road within specification, adding that such would enable the people enjoy the dividends of democracy.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the contract for the construction of the road has been awarded to Valentino Resources Ltd. (NAN)

