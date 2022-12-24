‘I think I am being harassed’ – President Buhari

… Says Jubrin from Sudan claim a joke, not funny

By Ismaila Chafe

Family members, cabinet members and associates showered encomiums and eulogies on President Muhammadu Buhari at a dinner on Friday to mark his 80th birthday.

They eulogised him for stabilising the nation in spite of criticisms from some quarters.

The president’s birthday dinner was “Celebrating a Patriot, a Leader, and Elder Statesman.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a documentary was aired on the life of the president from childhood to the presidency.

The president affirmed in the 45-minute documentary that he was not bothered by the wild rumour making the rounds some time ago that he had died.

He said the rumour that it was a “Jibril from Sudan’’ that was occupying the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock was a joke that was not funny.

According to him, some Nigerians have a way of creating humour to feast on something they do not understand, saying the rumour was the work of mischief makers to demonstrate their cheekiness.

“Yes. People said I am somebody from Sudan. I didn’t bother with the name. Some Nigerians have mischievous ways of explaining themselves.

“This is not funny because those who made those statements just wanted to be cheeky. They want to distract attention from the main issue.

“Our main issue is to do infrastructure; make people aware that they need to work hard to live well; they just want to enjoy life without earning the respect of their communities and so on,’’ he said.

On what he will miss the most after leaving office in May 2023ar, the President simply said: “I wonder if I am going to miss much.

“I think I am being harassed. I believe I am trying my best, but still my best is not good enough.

“This is because there are people around that think that they can intimidate me to get what they want instead of going through certain systems to earn whatever they want to earn.

“And they are the same people who want to be clever by half.’’

While proposing a toast for the celebrant, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo described President Buhari as a forthright, good and kind man, as well as an exemplary leader.

He praised President Buhari for leading the nation with great courage, determination and commitment.

“I invite your excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, to join me in proposing this toast to an exemplary leader, and a forthright and honest man.

“A toast to a good and kind man, and a man who has led this country with great courage, determination and commitment for so many years.

“We pray that the Almighty God will preserve his life for very many years to come.

“We pray that he lives all of these many years in good health, peace, joy and with the love of all of our countrymen,’’ he said.

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who also graced the occasion, thanked President Buhari for sacrificing a lot for the progress of Nigeria.

“You have been at the helm of the affairs of this country at a critical time. We have seen a life of commitment, dedication, patriotism and honesty.

“Mr President, you have done well for your country. Our nation has seen the difference and the leadership that you demonstrate.

“The leadership you have demonstrated reminds me of the speech you made at the Primary Election/Convention of our party, the APC when you won the nomination.

“You thanked the people with all humility and said even if you had the money, you would not have paid.

“That is because they know who you are; a man of integrity, great commitment, transparent and exceptional humility.

“God will continue to spare you to see the history as you want it for the country.

“The ship of this nation will be on the right course. You will live long to enjoy a nice evening of democracy that you brought about.

“When you talk of PVC, card reader, transparency and honesty in the electoral process like you did, we can only promise not to let you down. Enjoy 80 till you celebrate other birthdays,’’ he said.

Also eulogising the president, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun described the Buhari as a man with an impeccable character and somebody that loves Nigeria.

“He is a man whom all of us; even his adversaries will agree that this is a man with a flawless character; a man with a good heart, very compassionate, very committed and a good listener.

“This is somebody that loves his family, loves Nigeria and he is a nationalist.

“President Buhari will always think about others. In his own little way and even in his humorous way, he will always not just think about himself.

“He is somebody that is not bothered about all these worldly things; he is already a contented human being.’’

Also speaking at the event, Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi described Buhari as a detribalised person that means well for Nigeria.

He commended him for what he called, “the miracle of the Second Niger Bridge.’’

“Second Niger Bridge is a miracle that those of us in the Southeast are still savouring and is only you, Mr President that could have done it because when you say something, you do it,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, said the president had done a lot and the results would manifest much later after he must have left office.

He described President Buhari as the promoter of traditional institutions.

He lauded him for preventing the re-looting of returned artefacts of Benin Kingdom when he instructed that the artefacts be handed to the traditional ruler directly.

“Buhari has done a lot for this country; for the youth and for the traditional institution and the result will come out much later.

“He is a man of Integrity and transparency. I have been interacting with him for several years.’’ he said.

On his part, the Emir of Kazaure in Jigawa, Alhaji Najib Adamu described the president as “Mr Law and Order’’.

“If you are looking for `Mr Law and order’, you have found him in President Muhammadu Buhari, the emir said.

The president’s eldest daughter, Fatima, spoke on behalf of her siblings and the entire family.

She thanked her father for investing in the future of his children by giving them the needed training and care.

“We are deeply honoured to be here celebrating the 80th birthday of our beloved father. I thank Almighty Allah for His mercy and grace for giving our beloved father long life and good health.

“Baba is someone who money cannot buy. That is one thing we know and he taught us that. He taught us humility, loyalty, integrity, dignity and honesty.

“He has a very good sense of humour. He gave us everything a parent should give his child – love, care, good education, shelter and many more,’’ she said.

There were good will messages from traditional rulers, who all eulogised President Buhari as a man of integrity and a huge sense of humour.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, led other members of the Federal Executive Council as they presented a birthday card to the president.

Governors who also graced the occasion were Aminu Masari of Katsina State, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues. (Report by NAN, minus headline )