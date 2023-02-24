I remain committed to legislation that’ll improve citizens’ lives – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has reiterated his commitment to attracting legislation that will improve the lives of Nigerians.

Gbajabiamila hinted that he would also do more to bring infrastructural projects, employment, and empowerment to his people.

“By God’s grace, we will do more. I remain committed to attracting more legislation that will improve the lives of many Nigerians, as well as more infrastructural projects, employment, and empowerment of our people,” he said during his empowerment programme for the people of Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in Lagos on Thursday.

Recalling a similar empowerment programme around the same time last year, Gbajabiamila noted that Surulere has become “a shining example to Nigerians.”

He said: “We embody the spirit of legislative democracy. Your support and confidence in returning me to the National Assembly to represent you is something other constituencies are learning from. So let us never take for granted what we are doing here in Surulere.

“This empowerment programme has been successful in many areas. We have tried to ensure that we touch every sector in Surulere, be it in education, health, business, or security.”

In the area of education, the speaker said he was able to provide over 5000 laptops and ICT gadgets to students and teachers in all 23 secondary schools in Surulere as well as education grants for 1000 students from Surulere in federal and states universities

On the economic front, he said, over 15,200 traders, artisans, and SMEs in Surulere have been empowered in various ways, and 145 automobiles, including fully equipped medical ambulances, security vehicles, and gadgets, new school buses, and e-hailing cars, were given out.

At the Thursday empowerment programme, a total of 161 e-hailing cars and buses were given out as transportation empowerment to boost income earning for his constituents.

Similarly, 555 laptops were given to students and teachers, 502 industrial machines for artisans, and 200 million Naira to over 2,500 traders, market women, artisans, and other businesses.

Also, business support was given to businessmen and women to help stimulate the economic sector of Surulere.

Security patrol vehicles were equally given for the protection of lives and properties in Surulere. Apart from the 161 cars and buses,

“Our desire and commitment are to ensure that Surulere is a shining example in Nigeria. And we are getting there.”

Already, Gbajabiamila has attracted the reconstruction of over 200 roads, the construction of eight mini stadiums, the construction of many hospitals and the provision of ambulances and medical equipment, ICT centres in public secondary schools, as well as the provision of over 8000 solar street lights in Surulere.

