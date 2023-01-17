I remain APC Deputy Chair in Nasarawa State – Ex-Overseer

By Awayi Kuje

Mr Malle Moses, the Deputy Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, says he remains the Deputy Chairman of the party in the area.

Moses was reacting to speculations of his suspension from the position.

He spoke on Tuesday during the APC party officials and stakeholders meeting of Ubbe electoral ward.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the social media and some quarters had speculated that Moses among three other officials of the party have been suspended from their positions in the ward by some APC group.

However, Moses, a former Overseer, Akun Development Area, expressed his readiness to continue to work for the victory of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential candidate; Gov. Abdullahi Sule and other APC candidates to succeed in the general elections.

“I have not be suspended as you can see me attending our great party, APC meeting with the Secretary of Nassarawa Eggon LGA, Mr Paul Abuga, and councillor of our Ward, Mr Ovey Waki, among others.

“I want to use this medium to call on our people to support and vote our Presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu; His Excellency, Gov Abdullahi Sule, and other APC candidates come February and March elections.

“His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule has performed and still performing well in almost all sectors of the economy.

“Engr. Sule hss transformed the health, education and agriculture, among other sectors, as well as youths and women empowerment,” he said.

The deputy chairman urged the people of the ward and the state to continue to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and live in peace, irrespective of their affiliations.

Mr Paul Abuga, the Secretary, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Council, also drummed support for Tinubu, Sule and other APC flagbearers to succeed in the February and March elections.

Abuga said that Sule deserved re-election considering his giant developmental strides across the state.

On his part, Mr Ovey Waki, the Councillor representing Ubbe electoral ward, also acknowledged that the governor has done so much for the people of the state.

“I want to urge our people to vote Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President; His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule for Governor, and other APC candidates.

“This will enable us and others enjoy more dividends of democracy,” he said.

The councillor also debunked rumours of the alleged suspension of some APC officials in the ward.

“As a critical stakeholder of this ward, I am not aware of any suspension of any official or officials in my ward,” he added.

Earlier, Mr Yohanna Akwanga, the Chairman of APC, Ubbe electoral ward, said that the meeting was organised in order to sensitise and educate stakeholders on the need to mobilise their people to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

He also called on his people to vote all APC candidates in the upcoming general elections

Akwanga also said that he remained the ward chairman of the APC and urged the public to disregard his alleged suspension from his position by an unknown group in the ward. (NAN)