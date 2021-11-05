I reconciled Buhari with Babangida in 2005 – Orji Kalu

By Haruna Salami

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Friday said he organised a meeting in his Igbere country home in Abia State, in 2005 to reconcile the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) with a former head of the military junta, Ibrahim Babangida.

He also said he seized the occasion to host the late Dim Odimegwu Ojukwu, and the late Dr.Alex Ekwueme.

The former governor of Abia State, stated this on Friday while reacting to comments about the picture of the meeting which he posted on his Facebook page on Thursday.

Those in the picture are Buhari, Babangida, Ekwueme, Ojukwu and Kalu.

He confirmed that the picture he shared on his Facebook page to mark Ojukwu’s posthumous birthday was not photoshopped contrary to insinuations.

The former Abia State governor said that the picture was taken in 2005 when he organised a reconciliatory meeting between Buhari and Babangida.

He added that Ekwueme and Ojukwu were also in attendance.

Kalu wrote, “Good morning my dear friends, I have read a few comments insinuating that the picture attached is photoshopped. No, it is not .

”The picture was taken in 2005 at my country home, Igbere when I had the honour to host and reconcile my leaders; Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu of blessed memory; President Muhammadu Buhari ; former military president Ibrahim Babangida and former vice president Alex Ekwueme of blessed memory.

“Prior to the reconciliation, President Buhari and President Babangida were not talking to each others”, he explained.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...