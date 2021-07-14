I received over 900 messages over Electoral Act Amendment – Lawan

By Haruna Salami

The pressure being mounted on the National Assembly came to the fore when the Senate received report on Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill Wednesday.

The report which was presented by the chairman Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has generated a lot of interests among Nigerians that certain provisions have been tampered with.

Therefore, the laying of the report by the chairman of INEC Committee afforded the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan the opportunity to clear the air on the matter.

“Let me take the opportunity to make my remarks on the report just laid by our committee on INEC on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021.

“There are various accusations and insinuations that the leadership of the Senate and sometimes of the entire National Assembly have tampered with the report of the committee of INEC of both Chambers.

“Some of those accusing the leadership of the National Assembly are misinformed innocent, some are simply mischievous ramble rousers.

“This is the first time this report is laid here. This is the decision of the committee on INEC. Therefore, whatever will be discussed or considered about the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill will be on the basis of what has been presented to the Senate here by the committee.

“If anybody feels strongly about any issue, let him lobby the distinguished senators to canvas for your position rather than blackmail the leadership.

“My telephone line and that of the Honourable Speaker were published and in one day I received over 900 SMS messages saying we have manipulated this. We didn’t. We will do what is right; we have procedures and lobby is part of democracy”, he said.

