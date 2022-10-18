I promise robust, effective representation – Ondo APP Senatorial candidate

Alaba-Olusola Oke

The candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) for Ondo Central Senatorial District, Mr Afolabi Obasuyi, has promised his constituents a robust and effective representation if given the mandate to represent them.

Obasuyi made the promise while playing host to executive members of the party at his campaign office on Tuesday in Akure.

He said that the interest of his constituents would be paramount to him if voted as a senator, adding that his wealth of experience would pave the way for him.

“I am going all out to work for the interest of my constituents at the National Assembly. I have the experience and expertise to deliver and bring good tidings home for our people,” Obasuyi said.

He added that he was aware of the challenges ahead, daunting as it may be, he was ready to tackle them head on.

Obasuyi said that he would redefine representation in Ondo Central Senatorial District, so that his constituents would enjoy the benefits of democracy and good representation.

“My representation at the senate will be selfless, robust and highly effective because I will be particularly committed to promoting bills.

”I will aim at tapping fully the human and material resources of the people of the six local government namely Ondo West, Ondo East, Akure South, Akure North, Ifedore and Idanre,” he said.

The APP senatorial candidate said that the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the district were not a threat to his victory come 2023 election.

“I come from the same local council area, Akure South Local Government Area, with the APC candidate, Barr. Adeniyi Adegbonmire and that of PDP, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe.

“In my political permutations, the two are no threat to my candidature and my victory because in today’s politics, people no longer look at parties but personalities that will deliver to them the dividends of democracy,” he added. (NAN)

