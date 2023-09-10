I praise Adeleke for being a dancing and working Governor – Obasanjo

…Rallies support of Ooni, others for Osun Governor

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has lauded Governor Ademola Adeleke for proving his critics wrong by being a dancing but hard-working Governor in the governance affairs of the state.

During his address at the 16th Harvest Anniversary and Thanksgiving Service held at the Love of Christ Generation Church C&S in Victoria Island, Lagos State, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo cited the Governor as an example of a leader who is not ashamed to praise God despite occupying the highest office in the state, positing that dancing and working for God and the people are things to be proud of.

“Mr. Governor, they call you a dancer. But you are dancing to praise God. And I heard you are working hard for your people”, Chief Obasanjo who spoke in Yoruba language affirmed.

In an event attended by the Ooni of Ife, His Majesty, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Aare Dele Momodu; Osun State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun and members of Osun House of Assembly; and top political and traditional rulers, Chief Obasanjo said “dancing to praise God is praiseworthy, especially with the reports of good developments happening in Osun state.

“God whom you are praising will shower his blessings on your state and government. I associate with you.

“Again, I learnt you are a listening leader. They said you take advice from the young and old. I am happy to hear that.

“I call on His Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, and other royal fathers to support the Governor to deliver more. Mr. Governor, continue to work closely with traditional rulers, elders, and stakeholders of your state.

“I charge Kabiyesi Ooni to always host close-door meetings with the Governor. God whom the Governor is praising will continue to support him. He will not fail”, Chief Obasanjo concluded.

Speaking at the event, Governor Adeleke said his habit of praise worship is to celebrate the owner of heaven and earth, saying “I am never ashamed to hold unto God through song and dance.

“Several men and women of God predicted my governorship. I am here to praise God for the prophecy that has come to pass. My communion with God is to come back to thank and praise him.

“I do this in several places of worship. My covenant with God is also to truly deliver dividends of democracy to my people. In 100 days in office, I did what many could not achieve in four years.

“We reformed the public service, attended to worker’s welfare, constructed and reconstructed over 40 kilometers of roads, and implemented free medical surgeries with more than 40,000 beneficiaries.

“We are working on super overhead bridges to ease connectivity. We are reforming the education sector. We are building up our agriculture sector. I am working to make Osun State a reference point.

“I seek your prayers. I solicit your support. We are committed to God and the people”, the Governor concluded.

