I performed in spite of accident – Ondo senator

Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo, who represents Ondo South Senatorial District, on Thursday said he discharged his duties well in spite of an accident that confined him to crutches.
The lawmaker made the assessment while speaking with journalists in Akure.
Tofowomo, who is still on crutches as a result of the Sept. 6, 2019 accident involving three other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, said that the accident, however, slowed his performance.
He said that he distributed food items as COVID-19 palliatives to more than 500 physically challenged people in 2020.
He added that he facilitated employment of no fewer than 10 people from his constituency in federal government agencies as well as empowered no fewer than 100 youths with solar power training.
The lawmaker said that he gave startup grants to the youths.
He also said that no fewer than 150 youths benefitted from information and communication technology training he organised.
He added that he empowered 100 youths and women with motorcycles and sewing machines.
