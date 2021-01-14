I performed in spite of accident – Ondo senator

Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo, who represents Ondo South Senatorial District, on Thursday said he discharged his duties well in spite of an accident that confined him to crutches.

The lawmaker made the assessment while speaking with journalists in Akure.

Tofowomo, who is still on crutches as a result of the Sept. 6, 2019 accident involving three other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, said that the accident, however, slowed his performance.