I no longer love my husband, Divorce-seeking woman tells court

By Joy Kaka

A civil servant, Aisha Ari, prayed a Kubwa Grade I Area Court, for the dissolution of her two-year-old marriage , saying that she has fallen out of love with her husband, Ibrahim HassanAri said that she was married to Hassan according to the Islamic Personal Law.”

I do not feel comfortable around Hassan and beg the court to dissolve my marriage on grounds of dislikeness,” she said.Responding, Hassan, urged the court to grant him two weeks to consult with his parents and in-laws over the issue.Ari , then broke down in tears and told the court that she does not want Hassan in her house amy,ore.”

I do not want to see him again. I do not feel safe and comfortable around him. He has the house keys. He should move his belongings and leave, ” she said.The judge, Malam Muhammad Adamu, however advised Hassan to win back the love of his wife and urged the couple to try and settle their differences.Adamu adjourned the case until Aug. 15 for hearing.(NAN)(

