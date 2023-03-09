I never intended to kill my Nigerian girlfriend, Chinese man tells court

By Ramatu Garba

A Chinese National, Mr Frank Geng-Quangrong, 47, on Thursday, again told a Kano High Court that he never intended to kill his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Sani, 22.

The defendant, who lives at Railway Quarters Kano is charged with culpable homicide.

Frank, led in evidence by defence counsel, Mr Muhammad Dan’azumi, tendered a black mobile phone Redmi, WhatsApp messages, pictures,videos of the deceased and a certificate of compliance dated March 8.

“The exhibits include the defendant’s phone, WhatsApp computer generated chats between Frank and Ummukulsum between Sept.13 and Sept.16, 2022.

“Other exhibits include pictures, the receipt of the N5 million gold jewelry he bought for Ummukulsum and a 4GB black flash drive containing videos of the deceased in his house”, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the video played in court , showed the deceased playing with the pet dog, Charlie in Frank’s house in Railway Quarters Kano.

Dan’azumi played the second video clip to the court showing the deceased on site of her house in Abuja, as well as sitting a picture of her sitting on seven bail of clothes Frank bought for their marriage.

While cross-examining the defendant, the prosecution counsel, Kano Attorney General, Musa Abdullahi-Lawan,asked the defendant where he was and who sent him the video clip of the deceased.

“Ummukulsum seemed very happy and alive in the video, she is dead now. Who killed her?

“You told the court in your testimony that on that fateful day you called the deceased several times on phone but she refused to pick.

“Why did you go to her house uninvited,”?

Frank said: “she sent me the video herself.

“I did not intend to kill Ummukulsum and I don’t want to be killed. She injured me on my genitals and I cannot show the court it is against our Chinese culture and I am a Muslim.

“On that fateful day she called on WhatsApp call and told me to bring her pet dog, Charlie.

“On reaching her house,after refusing to pick my call, I sent her a text message,later her mother( Fatima Zubairu (Pw1) opened the gate and I got in to pick Charlie.

“I did not talk to the deceased mother because she does not understand English and I don’t understand Hausa language” Frank said

Abdullahi-Lawan, alleged that the defendant on Sept.16, 2022 stabbed the deceased with a knife in her house at Janbulo Quarters Kano.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He said that the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 221(b) of the Penal Code.

Justice Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji, admitted the exhibits and adjourned the matter until March 29 and March 30, for continuation of defense and cross-examination.(NAN)