I never connived with CAC officials to alter ADSI BoT members — Khuraira Musa

The President and Founder of the Arewa Development Support Initiative, ADSI, Khuraira Musa, has denied conniving with the top officials of the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, to alter the names of the Board of Trustee members of the organization.



Recall that an online news outlet had claimed that Ms. Musa had colluded with some officials of the CAC in Abuja to fraudulently alter the registration details of ADSI and unilaterally removed three out of twelve members of the board of trustees.



Reacting through a statement she signed and issued to Newmen on Tuesday, Ms. Musa described the allegations as the figment of the writer’s imagination.

According to her, the publication was a hatchet job of mischief makers who did not mean well for the organization and the Northern Nigeria for which the organization stands.



Ms. Musa said: “Ordinarily, I should not have responded to this shallow and sham publication because its paymasters are not so honorable to deserve my attention. But to put the record straight, I want to state my position.



“In 2020, some members of the BoT left the organization unceremoniously. We, therefore, unanimously agreed that these members be removed from the register of the organization in the Corporate Affairs Commission during our Face-to-face meeting in 2020 in Kaduna.



“We discussed it on our WhatsApp chats later in 2021 which is our medium of communication and finally got to it in 2023 because we needed to get our paperwork in order. The changes were effected officially. So I believe that the sponsors of the publication are economical with the truth.”

“I never forged dates and signatures of any trustee, neither did I alter the constitution of ADSI to my favor.



“Whatever was done was to protect the organization and its members. I don’t think I will birth an idea and also destroy it,” the founder stressed.



Ms Musa, therefore, alleged that some forces within the organisation were hell-bent on tarnishing her image and erasing all her contributions toward the growth of the organisation.



“I am well aware that some BoT members in connivance with some members of the organisation are doing everything possible to tarnish my hard-earned image and reputation, and I can’t sit back and watch them destroy me.



“I have given ADSI my all and have never been found wanting in any area of managing the organisation. I have never spent a kobo that belongs to ADSI.