Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, daughter of former Vice President Alex Ekwueme, has promised to sustain and surpass her father’s legacy, if elected as governor of Anambra on Nov. 6.

Onyemelukwe, a governorship aspirant on the ticket of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra, made the promise while addressing the party delegates at Njikoka Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the Anambra Governorship poll for Nov. 6.

INEC had also said that party primaries and resolution of disputes arising from the primaries would take place between June 10 and July 1.

Onyemelukwe urged the party members to vote for her based on her ability to manifest her father’s Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA).

“Do not vote for me based on my beautiful face, but based on my heart. If my DNA is tested, it will show that of Ekwueme.

“My father lived a life of integrity, and I cannot afford to betray that name. It is better I do not contest at all, than win and bring ridicule to that precious name.

“My goal is to sustain my father’s legacy, and if possible, surpass him. As one of the founding fathers of PDP, he knew the reason behind the formation and that is why he stood by the party till his death, ” she said.

Onyemelukwe said that electing a candidate with integrity, credibility and accountability was a critical factor for the party to regain power in the state.

“We need to put someone we can trust, irrespective of money and fame. We must say no to a leader who will embezzle our money and hoard our palliatives.

“We need a leader who will restore trust and confidence in leadership.

Out of the 16 aspirants in PDP, none of us has promised to steal money to build houses in Dubai, if elected.

“Rather, we are promising to work, to build roads, hospitals, schools, provide employment for youths, among other things.

“As delegates, you are the ones to make the desired change by voting the right person with the fear of God, and who will lead us for the next eight years,” the aspirant said.

She described PDP as the party that would restore and transform Anambra.

“For me, PDP remains the only party to beat. I know the secret behind its formation, and I cannot afford to abandon it to go for the broom or something else,” she said. (NAN)

