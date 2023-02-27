I ‘ll challenge electoral fraud discovered legally- Tegbe

By Akeem Abas

The Oyo South Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olasunkanmi Tegbe, says he will challenge any electoral fraud discovered in the Saturday National Assembly election legally.

Tegbe, in a statement he personally signed on Monday in Ibadan, said that he was still studying results of the Saturday election.

Prof. Wole Olatokun, the Senatorial Returning Officer for Oyo South, had declared the APC candidate, Sarafadeen Alli, as the winner, having polled 111,513 votes to defeat his closest contender, Tegbe, who scored 92,481.

Tegbe urged them to remain calm as his team was still studying the results from various units and wards, especially the places where the official reports differed from their field reports.

According to him, the result is unacceptable.

“I want to assure you that any electoral fraud discovered will be challenged within the full ambit of the law,” he said.

Tegbe reminded the people that whatever setback from the election was just a minor hurdle they have to cross before the governorship election scheduled for March 11.

He urged them to guard their loins and double their determination to support Gov. Seyi Makinde for a second term to keep the state on the path of development rather than being discouraged.

Tegbe, however, thanked the good people of Oyo South for their supports before and during the just-concluded election.

“My sincere appreciation goes to our loyalists, the volunteers, all supporters of the Tegbe Movement and the PDP at large for their good efforts toward the elections.

“As good citizens of our country and stakeholders in our Senatorial District, you have performed your civic responsibilities by coming out to vote and peacefully too,” he said.

