I inherited N3.2bn debt on assumption of office,  NAFDAC DG

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General, National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says she inherited N3.2 billion as debt  on assumption of office in 2017.


Adeyeye disclosed this before the of Committee on Finance, during an interactive session on the 2022 to 2024 Medium-Term  Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) on Thursday in Abuja.


She, however, said that she had been able to off set N3.1 billion from the debt, adding that the agency was in near comatose when she assumed office.


She said when she  joined the agency, 80 per cent of the equipment were not working, there were no vehicles, laptops and other working tools.


She said that if the agency’s personnel costs were taken care of, NAFDAC would be self- sustaining, adding that the Federal Government then pull out from funding  the agency.


Adeyeye said  that the agency was currently digitising its system to prevent leakages.
She said that  that the agency was also building state offices in seven states across the country.


However, members of the  committee had earlier asked the NAFDAC DG to  efforts  to ensure that the agency became self-sustaining.


The committee also cautioned the agency to desist from repeating the same budgetary provision for certain projects.


“There is a preponderance of this line of of repeating budget by splitting project,” the committee observed.


Also, the Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority, Sen. Gbenga Ashafa,  told the committee that the agency had not been in the budget  of the Federal Government since 1999.


Ashafa said that the agency had been left to revenue and resources  to cater for itself, adding that the agency had not remitted N608 million generated  to the federation account.


He, however, said that  all the emolument of workers and salaries had been paid.


Ashafa said  that  a committee had been set up a committee to ensure that Nigerians in the Diaspora have something to call their own home.


He said that the agency had embarked on a mass housing scheme in Zuba, FCT and  that was about 90 per cent completed.
The committee, however, directed FHA to ensure remitted the N608 million revenue to t government. (NAN)

