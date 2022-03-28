I have the capacity to wrestle power from APC — Wike

By Nicholas Dechi

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to support his presidential ambition because he is the best man to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike stated this on Sunday in Makurdi when he visited Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue.

Wike said that he was making his intention to contest the presidency known for the first time in Benue.

“To remove APC from power, I am the person who can tell them enough is enough .

“We must take this power and I am ready to take it for PDP and I know that God is with us that is why APC keeps failing every day.”

“I call on stakeholders to give me their mandate and not to sell their votes because I have the capacity to face this APC government,” Wike said.

He lamented that some founding fathers of the PDP ran away from the party and still wanted to be recognised, emphasizing that by the time they ran away they sold their shares as founding fathers.

“They can no longer retain their position of founding fathers.

“I stood and worked for this party since 1998. I have nowhere to run to and that is why anything that happens to this party I take it personally.

“In 2015, those who ran away made us to lose the elections. Today, they are crying but some of us stood and said PDP will not die.

“Some people want to use Nigeria to buy back their personal businesses.

“They talk about private sector. Everybody is an employer of labour. Even in my house I have 50 people who feed from me,” Wike said.

He said that he had performed as a governor and carried his shoulders high anywhere he went.

He also said that he had the capacity to move the country forward.

Wike pledged that, if elected, security would be his topmost priority.

Earlier, Ortom lauded the contributions of Wike to Benue particularly towards the displaced people in 2018.

He said that the people of the state would support his aspiration because he had sown seeds and he would reap.

Ortom said that he had been a vanguard on the Southern presidency, stressing that on southern presidency he stands. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

