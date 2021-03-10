Sen. Rochas Okorocha(APC-Imo) says he has sponsored bills that have made positive impacts on the lives of his constituents and Nigerians in general.

Okorocha spoke with State House correspondents after a private meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the importance of being a senator is the ability to represent one’s people well.

“For the first time in the history of my senatorial zone, you could see visible constituency projects which were not there before.

“I am one senator that doesn’t believe in training as way of squandering funds; that’s what we use to have in that part of the world.

“I brought the bill for free education; education is every child’s right and it must be made free especially for a growing nation like ours.’’

He said there was no justifiable reason why any child should pay school fees in Nigeria as education must be free.

The senator said he had introduced a bill to empower traditional rulers and give them constitutional roles as chief security officers of their communities.

“I also said our traditional rulers must be given their roles in becoming the chief security officers of their communities rather governors or local government chairmen.

“Let the traditional rulers become chief security officers of their communities because every security challenge is local and it emanates from a community; it is arrested at the community level, it cannot escalate to the state level.’’

He said that he had also sponsored a bill for national unity.

“My question is why should 50,000 criminals defeat 200 million people in Nigeria?

“The reason is the 50,000 criminals are united and the 200 million Nigerians are not united; so those bills are what I sponsored.

“It is not question of bills, but how impactful are your bills in lives of the people that you represent and the nation at large? ‘’

Okorocha said that the visit to the vice president was personal and to exchange pleasantries with a friend and a boss.

On the controversy surrounding his property in Imo, he said that the law should be allowed to take its course.

He added that he was committed to the restoration of peace in the state.

“In law, we say the fact speaks for itself. It is a very unusual situation, but I think time will tell; everything will take its natural shape.

“But what is very important is that we are all products of the law and we must try as possible to keep to these laws.

“Talking about the property in question; the schools–the East High College, the Rochas Foundation College, the Royal Spring Palm Hotel and the University area– all charitable outfits of Rochas Foundation.

“I brought them back home to encourage investments in my own state.

“I am a father; I am a leader of that state and I am trying to make sure that things don’t escalate beyond control; but for what have been doing to me, I am human; I can bear it just for peace to reign,’’ he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

