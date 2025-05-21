I have put Ogbaru on map – Rep. Ogene

The Labour Party Caucus leader, and member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Rep. Àfam Ogene says he has put his constituency on the map through laudable projects.

By Ikenna Osuoha

Ogene made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Obiora Ifo, Labour Party factional Publicity Secretary, had alleged that Rep. Ogene would be recalled for non-performance and peddling of fake documents.

Ogene dismissed allegations of non-performance from Abure’s faction, saying that they had no right to assess him because they were not his constituents.

He said he had empowered and facilitated a lot projects to his constituency.

“Abure and cohorts are not from my constituency and as such do not know my performance.

“What indices are they judging my performance, is it by number of bills sponsored or empowerment.

“I have empowered and facilitated a lot of projects to my constituency,” Ogene said.

He said that he had shown quality leadership as Labour Party Caucus leader which led to the vote of confidence passed on him by his colleagues.

Ogene however dismissed threats of recall by Abure faction, saying that they had no constitutional powers hence they were not from his constituency.

“I have always told Abure that you can not fire when you can not hire.”

The lawmaker, who reiterated his commitment to quality representation of his constituents, said that it was his performance in the 7th Assembly that made his constituents to re-elect him.

The lawmaker challenged Abure to provide the Certified True Copy (CTC) they claimed to be in their possession on allegations leveled against Abure by labour party gubernatorial candidate in Ebonyi.

Ogene urged Abure and his group to stop hiding under the canopy of Labour Party to orchestrate scandals and campaigns of calumny against bonafide members of the party.

He challenged them to clarify who truly is the Publicity Secretary of their faction between Obiora Ifo and Abayomi Arabambi. (NAN) www.nannews.ng