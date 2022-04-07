I have not resigned, says Malami

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, (Dr.) Abubakar Malami, SAN says he has not resigned from office.

This was made known by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the statement, Malami remains committed to discharging statutory obligations and constitutionally delineated responsibilities in accordance with the provisions of extant laws.

Malami thanked Nigerians for the demonstration of love and unparalleled interest shown in him, the statement said.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

