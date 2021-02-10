Former Minister of Aviation and ex Presidential Campaign Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Femi Fani-Kayode, has debunked claims that he has joined the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The former minister issued this seeming clarification in the face of a claim by Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello that Fani Kayode has joined APC.

In a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline by email, Fani-Kayode said Wednesday, “Though we have had meetings across party lines and we are in a season of political consultation I have not left the PDP.”

It could be recalled that Fani Kayode earlier in the week met with Bello as well Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

The Yobe state governor doubles as the interim caretaker national chairman of the APC.And photos of Bello,Fani-Kayode and Buni being together fuelled speculation that the former minister was on his way back to APC.