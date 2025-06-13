‎I have no regret naming international conference centre after Tinubu – Wike

Chimezie Godfrey
‎The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says he has no regret naming Abuja International Conference Centre after President Bola Tinubu.


‎Wike said this in Abuja on Friday, during the inauguration of the completed 15-kilometre left hand service carriage way of OSEX Stage II, from Ring Road I to Wassa Junction.


‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that criticism followed the naming of the rehabilitated Abuja International Conference Centre after Tinubu, shortly after it was reopened on Tuesday.


‎Others described expending N39 billion to renovate the edifice as a misplaced priority.


‎Reacting, Wike wondered why some people were criticising the naming of the conference centre after Tinubu.


‎According to him, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport was not built by Azikiwe and Moshood Abiola National Stadium was not built by Abiola.


‎He added that those criticising the rehabilitation of the centre do not have good taste.


‎“I have done it, and I have no regret at all,” Wike said.


‎He said that the only thing that was not changed in the centre was the structure saying, “everything in that centre was changed”.


‎He expressed dismay that instead of commending Tinubu for doing very well, some people derived pleasure in indulging in baseless criticism.


‎Wike said those who described the N39 billion spent on the renovation of the centre as a misplaced priority had lost track of time and the changing exchange rate of Naira to a Dollar.


‎“They said that the centre was built with N240 million, but which year? 1991.


‎“What was the exchange rate in 1991 compared with today? Look at it, 1991 and we are now in 2025.


‎“Nobody who loves this country will criticise the rehabilitation of the international conference centre,” he said.


‎The minister said that Nigeria was seen as the giant of Africa, adding that people must see what makes the country the giant of Africa.


‎“We deserve the best for the country and Mr President has given us the best,” he said. (NAN)

