I have no preferred candidate for 10th Speakership- Gbajabiamila

By EricJames Ochigbo

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says he has no preferred candidate for the speakership of the 10th Assembly.



Gbajabiamila in a twit on Thursday, denied media reports that he was against a particular candidate in the race.

“Today, April 13, a national daily carried a cover story in which it reported that I was against the aspiration of my deputy, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, and some other aspirants to the office of speaker in the 10th House.

“I have not declared support for any of my colleagues who have declared their interest. I have made my position abundantly clear that there is a need to wait for the party to complete its zoning exercise as I cannot work against my Party’s interest and position.

“I am a product of APC’s zoning in 2019, and I shall adhere to that any time the party comes up with its arrangement. Anyone/media peddling rumors of my endorsement of any of the aspirants should desist forthwith,” he said. (NAN)