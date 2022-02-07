I have fulfilled my campaign promises, says Badaru

By Abdullahi Mohammed

Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, says he has fulfilled 94.8 per cent of campaign promises made to the people of the state.Badaru stated this during the conferment of an award of excellence bestowed on him by the Hadejia Emirate Peoples’ Forum “Hadejia Ina Mafita,” on Monday in Hadejia.He said that people of the area requested for 35 projects during his electioneering campaign out of which 33 had been delivered.“

This is in addition to many others we are still doing not asked for, so it is exactly 94.8 per cent.“And we have about one-year left, we will try as much as possible to complete the remaining two projects that we had agreement on, this is in addition to so many others that we have done,” he said.Badaru, however, expressed gratitude to the the Hadejia Emirate Council and the people for honour bestowed on him.In his remarks, Chairman of the forum, Baidi Muhammad, thanked the governor for redeeming his pleged to the people.

Muhammad said that the projects started in 2014 when Badaru was contesting for the first time, adding that all the communities in the area had peculiar problems.He said that the forum realised that they can solve their developmental project deficiencies through such Agreement.He said the forum requested for additional secondary health facility to augment the existing General Hospital, Hadejia, adding that governor had fulfilled that pledge.

The governor, he said, also upgraded the College of Agriculture, Hadejia to the status of polytechnic as requested by the forum.“Hadejia Emirate also benefited from Badaru administration’s agricultural policy which guided our farmers and put them through on how to go about commercial farming, among others,” he said.Also speaking, Mr Kashufu Abdullahi, Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), also commended the governor for carrying the youths along in the scheme of thing.“I am 100 per cent satisfied with the youths programme initiated by the governor.“If you want to be in politics you must carry the youth along because they have more than 70 per cent votes.“

The youths are the future leaders and whatever you do they are the one that will benefit from it.“As a representative of the youths, I see it as responsibility for me succeed because if I fail people will benchmark me, and say if you give the youths they will fail.“If I succeeded is like every youth succeed.

I see it as a responsibility for me to make the youth proud to build the confidence in the mind of our leaders.“Gov. Badaru is putting us on the passenger’s side, driving along with the youth for them to learn and President Muhammadu Buhari is doing so,” he said.The Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar, thanked the governor for fulfilling his promises, and prayed Allah to bless and guide the governor in running the affairs of the state.He, however, requested for construction of Hadejia-Auyo road to link the communities. (NAN)

