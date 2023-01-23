I-G’s tenure extension, prerogative of the President – PSC

By Monday Ijeh

The Police Service Commission (PSC) says the extension of tenure for the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba is a prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari and not the commission.

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Ani said that the clarification followed a report in an online publication quoting a commissioner in the PSC, Mr Lawal Bawa, as saying that it endorsed the tenure elongation for the I-G.

He said that although Bawa had since denied making the statement, it was important for the PSC to make the clarification, so as to put the matter in proper perspective.

“The commission, therefore, wishes to state that it has not endorsed any tenure elongation for the current I-G. The commission was never contacted on this subject at any time.

“The commission will always commit itself to the letters and spirit of the laws of the land and will not at any time support or encourage any attempt to subvert these laws,” he said.

He called on the media to avoid unnecessary sensationalism in their attempt to attract huge readership. (NAN)