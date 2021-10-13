I-G urges police Squadron Leaders to remain apolitical at Anambra Nov. 6 election

Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, on Wednesday in Abuja charged Squadron Leaders of the Nigeria Police to remain apolitical at the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra.

Addressing a meeting with Commanders of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), the Special Protection Unit and the Counter Terrorism Unit, Baba said the election security plan would revolve around the PMF.

He explained that the implication was that the task of securing the democratic values to guarantee a safe and credible electoral process in Anambra would rest on some of the squadron commanders.

“Most of your operatives will be deployed to deter pervasive elements that have plans to truncate the electoral process.

“Others will be deployed to secure INEC’s personnel and materials and other critical national infrastructure,’’ he said.

He urged the squadron leaders to demonstrate high level of professionalism, strong supervisory capacity in firmness and courage, which were the traditional hallmarks of the PMF.

“I charge you to cultivate the spirit of team work and inter-agency collaboration since we will operate side-by-side with other security agencies and INEC officials.

“You must remain apolitical and ruthless with violent elements and ill-guided political tugs that may wish to test our common will to deliver a transparent and credible electoral outcome,’’ he stressed.

Baba said the meeting was summoned to review professional issues in relation with activities of personnel of the Police Mobile Force.

He said the idea was to work out a more potent action plan to address the current security slide in the country. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...