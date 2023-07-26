I-G unveils smart policing initiative for quick response to emergencies

By Monday Ijeh

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Kayode Egbetokun has unveiled a smart policing initiative to enhance swift and efficient response of police personnel during emergencies.

Egbetokun who unveiled the `Police-VGS Quick Emergency Reporting and Response System (QERRS)’ on Tuesday in Abuja , said it would revolutionise police response to emergencies.

According to him, the Police-VGS QERRS application has been modeled to ensure prompt response and referral during accidents, natural disasters, medical emergencies, criminal incidents and intelligence sharing.

“With the swipe of a button on a phone, emergency notifications will be sent directly to a dedicated team of police operatives.

“The operatives will ensure a swift, live and coordinated response in the shortest possible time,” he said.

The I-G believed that the initiative would make huge impact in saving lives, combatting crimes and securing communities.

Egbetokun said that the Police-VGS was an additional option to the already inaugurated C4i-NPF Rescue Me App.

“This represents the epitome of the Nigeria Police commitment to the security and safety of members of the public,” the I-G said, and urged the public to embrace the innovation. (NAN)

