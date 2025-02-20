I-G tasks promoted officers on ethical conduct, professionalism

Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun, has enjoined the newly promoted senior officers to imbibe the culture of professionalism and ethical conduct while discharging

By Monday Ijeh

Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun, has enjoined the newly promoted senior officers to imbibe the culture of professionalism and ethical conduct while discharging their duties.

Egbetokun stated this during the decoration of the newly promoted officers on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three newly promoted Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and 16 Commissioners of Police (CPs) were decorated at the ceremony.

He said the ceremony underscored the commitment of the current police management to the welfare of personnel.

“You are expected to lead with professionalism and ethical conduct because decisions will shape the future of our policing efforts and impact countless lives.

“The challenges before us are overwhelming, from crime trends to community relations, so, your good leadership is crucial at this moment.

“I urge you to embrace innovation and collaboration both within the force and with our community partners to build a safer environment for all,” he said.

Egbetokun further said the promotion of the officers was conducted based on merit as such their conduct must reflect the new ranks.

According to him, the promotion was not just to recognising commitment, passive ranks and clean service record, but also calls for a greater service, responsibility and leadership.

The I-G, however, urged the newly promoted senior officers to uphold justice and be a source of hope to every citizen of the country.

“Promotion, being a motivation for better performance and recognising deserving officers, would also encourage others to strive for excellence.

“Our merit-based approach in promotion exercise fosters a culture of professionalism and dedication within our ranks and we are committed to upholding this standard,’’ he said.

He stressed the need for the promoted officers to uphold rule of law while maintaining integrity, transparency and accountability in service.(NAN)