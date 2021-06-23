I-G tasks police on professionalism, dedication

Inspector-General Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has police personnel to be and dedicate themselves to duty policing country.

Baba gave the charge on Wednesday in Kano addressing officers and men the Police Command in the state.

He directed the police commands to initiate trainings for their personnel, noting that professionalism is key to succeed in the job.

The I-G acknowledged that were facing some , adding that they should not allow the to affect their service delivery.

“There be , but don’t allow the to bring you down.

“Shortage of manpower is a challenge; but let us use what we have. Be committed, don’t be involved in abuse of power and be . Make sacrifice to improve the service and yourself,’’ he said.

Baba thanked the Kano State Government for its continuous support to the police which he said had enabled them to discharge their constitutional responsibilities in the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Samaila Shuaibu, highlighted the achievements of the command, saying that it required personnel, operational vehicles and other equipment.

Shuaibu commended the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) for its efforts in making the state among the peaceful states in the federation. (NAN)

