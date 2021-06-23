I-G tasks police on professionalism, dedication

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has charged police personnel to be professional and dedicate themselves to the duty of policing the country.

Baba gave the charge on Wednesday in Kano while addressing officers and men of the Police Command in the state.

He directed the police commands to initiate trainings for their personnel, noting that professionalism is key to succeed in the job.

The I-G acknowledged that policemen were facing some challenges, adding that they should not allow the challenges to affect their service delivery.

“There must be challenges, but don’t allow the challenges to bring you down.

“Shortage of manpower is a challenge; but let us use what we have. Be committed, don’t be involved in abuse of power and be professional. Make sacrifice to improve the service and yourself,’’ he said.

Baba thanked the Kano State Government for its continuous support to the police which he said had enabled them to discharge their constitutional responsibilities in the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Samaila Shuaibu, highlighted the achievements of the command, saying that it required more personnel, operational vehicles and other equipment.

Shuaibu commended the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) for its efforts in making the state among the peaceful states in the federation. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...