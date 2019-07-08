I-G Taekwondo Championships: Organisers say no room for late entries

Stella Ebikefe, Chairperson, Nigeria Police Officers Taekwondo Association (NIPOTA), has advised intending participants in its forthcoming 8th Inspector-General of Police (I-G) Taekwondo Championships to hasten their registration.

Ebikefe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos that the ongoing registration for the championships planned for July 25 to July 27 in Rivers would close on July 2.

She said the championships organised by NIPOTA in collaboration with Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) would feature Poomsae (demonstration) and Kyorugi (fight) events for kiddies and adults in all categories.

“This information is for aspiring athletes that have not registered for the I-G championships, there is need to remind them that they have between now and next weekend to register their participations.

“Fine, we want good turnout but we won’t accommodate registration after July 2, because that is the closing date and part of decisions reached in our meeting over the weekend.

“The championships is extended to children events and it is required of the Local Organising Committee to capture the data of all registered athletes and place them accordingly on competition’s schedule,’’ she said.

The NIPOTA chairperson, also a taekwondoist, said that police zones from various headquarters would be part of the championships.

She said that was to foster unity among officers and taekwondoists in the country and beyond. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

