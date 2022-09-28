I-G reassures of peaceful 2023 poll

by Diana Omueza

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Usman Alkali, has re-assured that the police will work in partnership with sister security agencies to ensure peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election.

Alkali, represented by DCP Basil Idegwu, the Head of Police Federal Operation, said this at a security policy dialogue entitled “2022 General Election: Insecurity as a threat to constitutional succession”, organised by Cleen Foundation in partnership with Ford Foundation on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the police was working to sustain the noticeable improvements recorded in the conduct of security personnel at the Osun, Ekiti and Anambra off-cycle election, ahead of 2023 general election.

“We have received great commendation both from international observers and local observers on the conduct and role of security agencies at the Ekiti and Osun election.

“This shows the readiness of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to ensure a credible election come 2023.

“The police are reaching out to all security stakeholders to share actionable intelligence, carryout joint and various strategic planning and execution of operations which have been yielding dividends at the moment.

“However, it is imperative to note that in matters of security, every citizen is a stakeholder and that is why this initiative organised to dialogue is highly commended.

“Because all hands must be on deck to ensure that the current insecurity is fought to stand still in the country,” he said.

Baba said that using the successes recorded in Edo, Ondo and Anambra election, the police would ensure peaceful conduct of 2023 poll.

He said that in strengthening the security response mechanism, the police have put in place series of trainings for its officers and men across the country.

He said that the training included training on election security and others, to ensure that citizens express their franchise without fear of molestation or intimidation by criminal elements at the 2023 poll.

Mr Gad Peter, the Executive Director, Cleen Foundation, urged the police and other security agencies to develop a comprehensive roadmap on public safety and security towards the general election.

Peter said that the dialogue was necessitated by growth in scale, spread and sophistication of violent threats in the country.

“Security threats such as terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, militancy, separatist agitation, farmer-herdsmen clashes, cultism, and proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW).

“As well as threatening comments from some non-state armed groups, among others have increased tension in the country and remain one of the greatest challenges in the build up to the 2023 general elections if unaddressed,” he said.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the 2022 Electoral Act into law, which brought about some of the gains recorded in Osun and Ekiti off-cycle Election.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

