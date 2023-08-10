I-G reappoints Adejobi as Force PRO

By Monday Ijeh

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Olukayode Egbetokun has approved the reappointment of Mr Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police as the Force Public Relations Officer.

An Administrative Officer in the Force Public Relations Department, SP Anjuguri Manza made this known in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

He stated that Adejobi’s reappointment followed his recent promotion from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police to that of ACP.

Adejobi is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan where he studied Archaeology and Geography (Combined Honours), also holds a Master’s Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same university.

He was the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ogun between 2008 and 2016; PPRO Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, 2016 and PPRO Lagos State Command between 2020 and 2021.

Adejobi also served as the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja in 2021 and very recently was the Force Public Relations Officer before his reappointment.

He is a member of several professional bodies and associations including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations; the International Public Relations Association and the Pointman Leadership Institute, U.S.A.

Adejobi is also a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, U.S.A.; and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria, among others.

Manza stated that Egbetokun charged Adejobi to consolidate his achievements, particularly in entrenching citizen-focused public relations through the media and other specialised community engagements. (NAN)

