The Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has approved the re-appointment of Mr Frank Mba as the Force Public Relations Officer.



The I-G also approved the posting of Mr Hafiz Inuwa, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), as the Force Secretary and Mr Idowu Owohunwa, as the Principal Staff Officer (PSO).

Mba announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.





According to him, the new force secretary takes over from Mr Mustapha Dandaura, an AIG who had been redeployed to Zone-7 Police Headquarters, Abuja.



“Inuwa holds a Masters Degree in Public Policy and Administration (MPPA) Prior to his appointment, he was the AIG in charge of Zone-13, Anambra.



“He previously served as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Delta and Cross River, among other strategic positions.



“He is a member of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS) Kuru, Jos,” Mba said.



Mba is a lawyer and a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).



He is also an alumnus of the University of Dundee, Scotland – UK, where he earned a Master’s Degree in Law.



Mba also holds a Diploma in Police Strategic Management from the University of Virginia, U.S and a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, U S.



In addition, Mba holds a certificate in National and International Security from Harvard University, U.S.



The statement said that Owohunwa, the re-appointed PSO, holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.



He also holds a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Studies and Policing from the University of Leeds, UK, among others.



The appointments take immediate effect, according to Mba.(NAN)

