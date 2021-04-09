I-G re-appoints Mba, others

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has approved the re-appointment of Mr Frank Mba as the Force Public Relations Officer.


The I-G also  approved the posting of Mr Hafiz Inuwa, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), as the Force Secretary and Mr Idowu Owohunwa, as the Principal Staff Officer (PSO).
Mba announced this a statement on Friday Abuja.
 


According to him,  the new force secretary takes over from Mr Mustapha Dandaura, an AIG who had been redeployed to Zone-7 Police Headquarters, Abuja.


“Inuwa holds a Masters Degree Public Policy and Administration (MPPA) Prior to appointment, he was the AIG charge of Zone-13, Anambra.


“He previously served as the Commissioner of Police charge of Delta and Cross River, among other strategic positions.


“He is a member of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS) Kuru, Jos,” Mba said.


Mba is a lawyer and a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).


He is also an alumnus of the University of Dundee, Scotland – UK, where he earned a Master’s Degree in Law.


Mba also holds a Diploma in Police Strategic Management from the University of Virginia, U.S  and a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, U S.


In addition, Mba holds a certificate in National and International Security from Harvard University, U.S.


The statement said that Owohunwa, the re-appointed PSO, holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies from University, Zaria.


He also holds a Master’s Degree in Justice Studies and Policing from the University of Leeds, UK, among others.


The appointments take immediate effect, according to Mba.(NAN)

