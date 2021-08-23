I-G presents N4.7m to families of 7 deceased policemen

August 23, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The -General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba on Monday presented cheques worth 4.75million seven families of deceased policemen.Presenting the cheques, Baba, represented by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Yakubu Elkana, said that the cheques presented officers who lost in the line of duty.“

On behalf of the IGP,  am presenting the cheques of 4.7 million the seven families of deceased police officers through next of kings.”The beneficiaries use the money judiciously.

You set up a reasonable businesses that would help the family in future”, he said.Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries,  Nura Umar, commended the IGP for the gesture.“We look up the IGP as a son would look up to father.  We appreciate him for support our lives.“

We pray for the IGP and Police Force Headquarters and  command for wonderful gesture,”he added. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,