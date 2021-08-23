I-G presents N4.7m to families of 7 deceased policemen

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba on Monday presented cheques worth N4.75million to seven families of deceased policemen.Presenting the cheques, Baba, represented by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Yakubu Elkana, said that the cheques were presented to officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.“

On behalf of the IGP, I am presenting the cheques of N4.7 million to the seven families of deceased police officers through their next of kings.”The beneficiaries should use the money judiciously.

You should set up a reasonable businesses that would help the family in future”, he said.Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Nura Umar, commended the IGP for the gesture.“We look up to the IGP as a son would look up to his father. We appreciate him for his efforts to support our lives.“

We pray for the IGP and Police Force Headquarters and State Police command for this wonderful gesture,”he added. (NAN)

